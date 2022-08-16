VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $670,981.68 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $2,541,908.28.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.00. 372,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 59.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 237.0% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 6,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 121.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile



VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

