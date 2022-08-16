Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.74. 205,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,459,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.