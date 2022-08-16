Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) were down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 7,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,459,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $697.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.79.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
