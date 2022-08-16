Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.76. Vertical Aerospace shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 41 shares.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

