VerusCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $24.01 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $24.01 million and $20,590.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037357 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,898,261 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

