Viacoin Hits Market Cap of $1.68 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 63.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Viacoin has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $7,628.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 61.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.00255433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000736 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

