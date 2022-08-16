Viberate Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $223,859.00 (VIB)

Viberate (VIB) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. Viberate has a market cap of $3.32 million and $223,859.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Viberate Coin Profile

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,370,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

