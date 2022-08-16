Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Up 3.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $41.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Victoria’s Secret & Co. traded as high as $41.51 and last traded at $41.51. 1,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,315,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.98.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after acquiring an additional 975,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,208,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 764,441 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

