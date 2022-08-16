VideoCoin Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

