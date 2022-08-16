View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,566 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.39.

View Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. View had a negative return on equity of 76.22% and a negative net margin of 419.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that View, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in View by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 16,573,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,849,000 after buying an additional 7,685,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in View by 16,724.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,325,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,821,000 after buying an additional 5,293,385 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of View by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,092,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 296,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.

