View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,566 shares.The stock last traded at $2.30 and had previously closed at $2.39.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
View (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter. View had a negative return on equity of 76.22% and a negative net margin of 419.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that View, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
View, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; and View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices.
