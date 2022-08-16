Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 0.9% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,612,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 240,796 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,118.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EWG stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

