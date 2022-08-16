Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.55 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

