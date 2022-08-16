Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $459,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,104 shares of company stock valued at $702,902. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $180.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $483.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.