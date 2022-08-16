Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,016,000 after acquiring an additional 369,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $60.11.

