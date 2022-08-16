VNX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $193.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, VNX has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNX has a market cap of $740,581.39 and approximately $193.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,739.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004256 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00128636 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00035562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00069082 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

Buying and Selling VNX

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

