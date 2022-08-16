Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,129,802.84 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $2,129,802.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $820,280.32.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 328,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.
Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
