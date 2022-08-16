Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,129,802.84 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 348,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $2,129,802.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,043,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,984,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 135,808 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $820,280.32.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 328,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

