VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading 5.9% Higher

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 41,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 76,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

VR Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27.

VR Resources Company Profile

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Bonita property that consists of 83 claims covering an area of approximately 686 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Big Ten project, which consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

