Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,512 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $175,476,000 after buying an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Walmart by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,289 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

WMT stock traded up $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. 624,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.64. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

