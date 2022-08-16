Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insight Inv LLC

Insight Inv LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE WMT opened at $139.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $381.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.