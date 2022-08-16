Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.66.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.38. 978,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

