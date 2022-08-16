Wayne K. Stensby Sells 1,000 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81.
Canadian Utilities Price Performance
CU traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.96. 584,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.94.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
