Wayne K. Stensby Sells 1,000 Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$647,484.81.

CU traded up C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.96. 584,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$33.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.2499998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CU shares. CSFB dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.50.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

