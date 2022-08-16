WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,187,980.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $433,067.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,187,980.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,345. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.05.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

