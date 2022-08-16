WD Rutherford LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,578,341,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after acquiring an additional 683,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 568.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 237,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,319,000 after acquiring an additional 201,665 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 903,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,434,000 after acquiring an additional 187,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 795,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,536,000 after acquiring an additional 185,017 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 890,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,021,920. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $176.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Shopify

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.49.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.