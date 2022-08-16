WD Rutherford LLC Has $794,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC owned 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 501,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,742,954. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

ELF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. 10,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,937. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.