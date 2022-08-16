WD Rutherford LLC Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.7 %

CMG stock traded up $28.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,720.59. 4,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,242. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,388.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,442.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

