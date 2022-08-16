WD Rutherford LLC Purchases Shares of 2,520 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 53.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,821,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 12.3% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox Trading Down 3.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

NYSE:RBLX traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012,066. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.