WD Rutherford LLC Sells 125 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 51,291 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.06. 100,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,585. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $196.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.