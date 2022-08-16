Wealth Alliance Has $492,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

