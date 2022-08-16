Wealth Alliance Increases Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.07% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

