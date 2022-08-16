Wealth Alliance Lowers Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Watsco were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Watsco by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $305.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $318.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

