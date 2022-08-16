Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealth Alliance lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 190.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

