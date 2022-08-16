Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) shot up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $7.84. 66,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 665,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weber from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weber to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

Weber Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Weber by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 414,801 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weber by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Weber by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

