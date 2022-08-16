Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) in the last few weeks:
- 8/9/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $24.00.
- 8/1/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/15/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.
- 7/13/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/7/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 7/6/2022 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
PTEN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,180. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.44%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 907,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 727,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
