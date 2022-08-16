Wells Fargo & Company Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

NYSE WMT traded up $7.14 on Tuesday, hitting $139.74. 816,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $383.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.64.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,857.7% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 236,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 224,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 93,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 137.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.3% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 13,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

