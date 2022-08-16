Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,730,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pathfinder Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ PFDR opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.
Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
