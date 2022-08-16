Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.92. Welltower has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.27.

Institutional Trading of Welltower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth $220,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

