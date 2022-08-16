WeTrust (TRST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

WeTrust (TRST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $222,436.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,984.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00035618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00068375 BTC.

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

