Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,818.33 ($46.14).
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($45.92) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Whitbread Stock Up 0.1 %
WTB stock opened at GBX 2,689.01 ($32.49) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,603.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,744.25. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,382 ($28.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12,795.24.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
