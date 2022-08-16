Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

PRTY stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 3.13.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

