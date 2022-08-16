WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.92. 33,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 86,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 921,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,596,000 after acquiring an additional 509,985 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,042,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,356,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 111,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 362.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 102,487 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.