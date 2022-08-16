Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

DASTY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 51,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,756. Dassault Systèmes has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth $3,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

