Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on ironSource (NYSE:IS)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut ironSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.42 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

ironSource stock remained flat at $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,434,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,389,639. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.16. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,824,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,850,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,843,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

