Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 86.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

