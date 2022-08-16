Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.57–$0.53 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $534.00 million-$536.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.87 million. Workiva also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.27–$0.25 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.25.
Shares of Workiva stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
