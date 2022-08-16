World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.67

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $74.61, with a volume of 1849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WWE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

