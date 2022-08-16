Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 463 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 388,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,936,384. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $292.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

