Wrapmanager Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,593. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.49 and its 200-day moving average is $157.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

