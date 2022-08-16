Wrapmanager Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

BAB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $33.81.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

