Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.71. 95,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,043,342. The stock has a market cap of $229.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

