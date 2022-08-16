Wrapmanager Inc. Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, reaching $213.27. The stock had a trading volume of 77,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,995. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

