Wrapmanager Inc. Has $820,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Price Performance

IT traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.28. 4,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,505. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.76.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,463 shares of company stock worth $5,639,244 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

